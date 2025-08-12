Vanguard Group Inc. Has $912.83 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $912,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

