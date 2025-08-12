Vanguard Group Inc. Has $921.98 Million Stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,885,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $921,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,601,000 after buying an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,130,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,173,000 after buying an additional 116,508 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,641,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,878,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $196,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,184.05. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $2,258,145. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

