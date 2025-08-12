Vanguard Group Inc. Has $945.57 Million Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.03% of Stag Industrial worth $945,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 187.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

