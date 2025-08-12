Vanguard Group Inc. Has $962.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Campbell’s worth $962,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Stock Down 1.0%

CPB stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Campbell’s

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.