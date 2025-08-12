Vanguard Group Inc. Has $966.75 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Terreno Realty worth $966,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 124,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 53.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 271.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,260.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

