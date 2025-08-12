Vanguard Group Inc. Has $967.59 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,232,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 268,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.14% of Range Resources worth $967,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This trade represents a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.