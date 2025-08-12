Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,342,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.89% of Stellantis worth $979,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 72,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376,176 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,245,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,709 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,715,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,718,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of STLA opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. Stellantis N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

