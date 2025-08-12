Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,457,434 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Affirm worth $1,051,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 11,810.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 242,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,164,400. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the sale, the director owned 137,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,160.63. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,114 shares of company stock worth $11,825,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

