Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 254,504 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.57% of Roku worth $880,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at $441,834.75. The trade was a 39.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,233 shares of company stock valued at $28,362,681. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Down 1.5%

ROKU opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.21, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

