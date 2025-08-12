Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,237,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.77% of GameStop worth $875,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GameStop by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,764.58. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $315,685. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

GameStop Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. GameStop’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

