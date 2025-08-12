Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Samsara worth $900,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 27,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $999,192.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 851,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,838,852.40. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 37,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,360,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,258,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,244.05. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,926,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,969,024 over the last 90 days. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

