Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,001,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

