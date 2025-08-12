Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $839,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.3%

CBSH stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

