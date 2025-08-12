Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.96% of Dayforce worth $1,012,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dayforce by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAY

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.