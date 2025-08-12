Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.63% of Generac worth $878,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Generac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $196.56 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

