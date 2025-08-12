Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,529,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,020,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after acquiring an additional 206,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after acquiring an additional 134,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,518,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,933,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

AIT stock opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.18 and a one year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

