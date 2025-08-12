Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,627,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $912,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $237.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,729 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

