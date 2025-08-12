Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,419,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Talen Energy worth $882,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Talen Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $369.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $394.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 in the last ninety days.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

