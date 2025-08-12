Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,192,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $1,032,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,485,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,395,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Barclays increased their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 550,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,244.20. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

