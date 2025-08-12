Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 104,913 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,759,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $826,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Murphy USA by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,495,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,301,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,452,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $379.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.24. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

