Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 116,311 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,170,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Popular worth $847,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Popular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Popular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $118.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

