Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 15,729 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.47% of Woodward worth $1,025,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 7.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Woodward by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,791,809.66. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,033. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.25. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

