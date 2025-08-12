Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 246,915 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Carpenter Technology worth $906,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.92 and a 200-day moving average of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $290.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

