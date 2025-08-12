Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 27,810 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,407,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $953,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 210.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.70.

MKTX opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.01 and its 200 day moving average is $213.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

