Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 311,388 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.69% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $933,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $7,739,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

