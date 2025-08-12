Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 38,326 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,563,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $1,052,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 188,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75,651 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $110,062,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after acquiring an additional 115,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,903.34. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $246.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.