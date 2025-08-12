Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 389,857 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 389,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.44% of American Financial Group worth $1,037,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

