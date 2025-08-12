Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 41,319 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,244,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ingredion worth $979,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2%

Ingredion stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

