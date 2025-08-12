Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 427,159 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,579,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 427,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $996,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

