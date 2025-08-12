Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,555 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,108,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,026,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $436.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.11 and a 200 day moving average of $462.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.44.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

