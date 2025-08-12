Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 71,307 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,426,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Aramark worth $877,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 40,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

