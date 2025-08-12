Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 92,516 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.24% of Old Republic International worth $992,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

