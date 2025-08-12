Ventum Cap Mkts Has Positive Forecast for Propel Q4 Earnings

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Propel in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s FY2027 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

PRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PRL opened at $34.52 on Monday. Propel has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $961.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

In other Propel news, Director Clive Kinross sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $342,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Sheldon Saidakovsky sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $174,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 104,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

