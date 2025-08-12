VerifyMe (VRME) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ VRME opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.57.
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
