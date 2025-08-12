VerifyMe (VRME) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Price Performance

NASDAQ VRME opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group set a $1.50 price objective on shares of VerifyMe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRME

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.