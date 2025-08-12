Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 466.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -43.68%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,806,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,293,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after buying an additional 921,230 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 764.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 699,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 553,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

