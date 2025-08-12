Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $26.26 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.15 million, a PE ratio of -291.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 267,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

