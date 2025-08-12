Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NYSE VTLE opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 5,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,231.97. The trade was a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $4,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,618,933 shares in the company, valued at $139,045,527.25. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

