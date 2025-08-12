Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vitalhub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Vitalhub
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vitalhub news, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 25,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Vitalhub
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Trading Halts Explained
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.