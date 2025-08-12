Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vitalhub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.

VHI opened at C$12.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.88. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$7.62 and a 1 year high of C$14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.79 million, a PE ratio of 209.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 25,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

