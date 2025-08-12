Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

