Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after buying an additional 90,725 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,361,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.