Wall Street Zen Downgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Buy

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.4%

ADTRAN stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $683.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $265.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 591.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 738,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 156,073 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.