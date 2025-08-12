Wall Street Zen Downgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana Stock Down 5.5%

Asana stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 223,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $3,157,060.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,979,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,316,646.40. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 517,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $7,785,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,284,385.92. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,456,468 shares of company stock valued at $49,639,464 and sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 7.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

