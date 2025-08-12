Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Hold

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. Cimpress has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.99). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $869.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,466 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,403,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,041,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,126,000 after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

