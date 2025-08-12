Wall Street Zen Downgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NYSE:GENI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

