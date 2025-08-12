Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. Kemper has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. This trade represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after buying an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kemper by 83.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 331,770 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 673.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 262,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kemper by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 200,346 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

