Wall Street Zen Downgrades Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) to Sell

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LION. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:LION opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.25. Lionsgate Studios has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,476,036 shares in the company, valued at $210,990,082.68. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,559,489 shares of company stock worth $8,950,186 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 228,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

