Wall Street Zen Downgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Hold

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.0%

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.