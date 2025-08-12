Wall Street Zen Upgrades A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to Buy

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $194,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

