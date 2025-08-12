Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) to “Buy”

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.3%

AP stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

