Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) to “Buy”

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.3%
AP stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.89%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
