Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to “Hold”

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.64. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,977.12. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the sale, the director owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $952,021.80. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,617. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 99,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.